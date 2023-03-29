Saginaw Public Schools Implementing Program to Address Teacher Shortage

In response to a teacher shortage at Saginaw Public Schools, the Saginaw ISD is working with the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Saginaw Valley State University and Delta College to launch a program called Grow Our Own.

Grow Our Own will benefit those with ahigh school diploma by offering one track starting with Delta College, while those with an associate’s degree or college credits can follow a track starting at SVSU. It can range between 1-5 years depending on an individual’s educational status. The program will benefit teacher aides and other staff at the Saginaw ISD, helping them become certified teachers. Grow Our Own has its own funding, so no expenses come out of pocket for teachers.

The program hopes to provide wage increases to those in the program to motivate their learning as they work.