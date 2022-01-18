Saginaw Public Libraries Receive Free COVID-19 Testing Kits for Distribution

The Public Libraries of Saginaw and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have partnered to offer free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to area residents.
The library system received 300 kits which are available on a first come, first serve basis. Up to five kits per household are available. Further kits will become available as necessary.
Library systems in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo and Oceana counties plus the city of Detroit have also received the free test kits for distribution to their respective communities.