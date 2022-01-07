Saginaw Public Libraries Cancel In-Person Children’s Programming

Due to an abundance of caution, the Public Libraries of Saginaw is cancelling in-person children’s programming at all branches for the months of January and February.
This affects in-person story times, including Butman-Fish Library’s weekly Preschool Storytime on Fridays, Zauel Library’s weekly Preschool Storytime on Saturdays, Zauel’s Tales for Twos on Tuesdays and Hoyt Library’s Stories and Stretches on Thursdays, plus special programming throughout the month. Library staff will continue to offer take and make crafts for children and create online content on the library’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Programs for teens and adults are not affected by the change at this time. All branches remain open for normal services during their regularly-scheduled hours. Visit saginawlibrary.org/events for the latest information on library programs.