Saginaw Public Libraries Are Going Fine Free
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw Public Library system voted this month to do away with overdue fines on library materials. Patrons will no longer need to worry about being charged a late fee and old overdue fines are currently in the process of being waved.
Since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw Public Libraries have not charged patrons overdue fines. The items typically take 3-5 days to be checked in after their return as those materials are held in quarantine. Patrons may notice that it takes a few days for returned items to come off their accounts. However, new items will still be checked out to those patrons.
The change does not affect fees for damaged or lost materials.