Saginaw Promise Celebrates 10 Years of Student Success

Saginaw Promise is celebrating a decade of scholarships and helping students follow their dreams of further education.
Headlined by speakers including Delta College President Dr. Michael Gavin, Saginaw Valley State University President Don Bachand, and Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist; This year’s ‘Power of a Promise’ 10-year celebration luncheon-fundraiser focused on the successes of students positively affected by the scholarship, and the contributors who made them possible.
According to updated numbers provided by MI School Data shared at Thursday’s luncheon- Graduation rates over the last 10 years have increased significantly, and dropout rates have fallen significantly.
Arthur Hill’s Graduation rate is up from 82.5% to 90.91%; Saginaw High is up from 67% to 89.29%; and the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy is up from 85.3% in 2011, to 94.55% in 2021.
Dropout rates have decreased by 5.55% at Arthur Hill, 12.41% at Saginaw High, and 9.3% at SASA.
Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ramont Roberts, says the partnerships with local businesses, corporations, and generous individuals helping to fund the scholarships are also arming students with knowledge and experience through internships and co-ops while still in high school and middle school.
Former Saginaw Mayor and Chairperson for Saginaw Promise, Joyce Seals, says education is a ‘change agent’ affecting Saginaw’s future, economy, and quality of life impacting future generations.
Since 2012, Saginaw Promise has awarded $1,025,049 in post-secondary education scholarships to 590 graduating or recently graduated students.
For more information on the Saginaw Promise Scholarship program, success stories of recent graduates, community resources through Saginaw Promise, or to donate or apply for a scholarship- you can visit SaginawPromise.org.