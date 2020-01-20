Saginaw Promise Accepting Scholarship Applications
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw Promise believes in investing in the future of Saginaw and in the lives of its students through a scholarship for post-secondary education.
Since 2012, the Saginaw Promise has awarded $830,00 in scholarships to 492 students to help students earn a program certificate or degree from a technical school, community college or university. “The Saginaw Promise is an organization working to affect positive change in Saginaw’s economy and quality of life through a ‘residence based’ scholarship, a benefit for families who live in Saginaw,” stated Joyce Seals, Saginaw Promise Chairperson.
The Saginaw Promise is an economic initiative formed in 2009 to affect change in Saginaw by promoting and supporting post-secondary education for Saginaw’s graduating students through information, programming and a “last dollar” scholarship. Students eligible to apply must reside in and graduate from a high school in the Saginaw Promise Zone (consisting of Saginaw, Zilwaukee, Kochville and the area of Buena Vista designated to the Saginaw Public School District—the geographic boundaries of the Saginaw Public School District).
Saginaw is one of 13 communities in Michigan designated a “Promise Zone” through the Michigan Promise Zone Authority Act, enacted in 2009. The Saginaw Promise scholarship must be applied for annually, used for tuition and mandatory fees only and is renewable up to two years. The application deadline is February 15, 2020.
How to apply: Students must complete the online Saginaw Community Foundation scholarship application at saginawfoundation.org/site/scholarships/ andFAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) at https://fafsa.ed.gov/. For more information about the Saginaw Promise, visit www.saginawpromise.org or call (989)755-0545.
Program and operational funding are raised annually from corporate, individual and foundation donors and special events.