Saginaw Police Welcome Newest K-9 Member

The Saginaw Police Department has a new K-9 member, a two-year-old male Belgian Malinois named Krixus. He is currently in training, and will soon join his partner, Officer Megan Nelson, as an official member of the Saginaw Police K-9 unit. The training includes tracking and imprinting him with odors for detection work, which will prepare him to detect narcotics, search for lost children and vulnerable adults.
Krixus replaces Saginaw K-9 Deebo, who retired earlier this year. The addition of Krixus takes the Saginaw PD K-9 unit total to five K-9 officers. Saginaw Police say the K-9 Division plays an important role in curbing drug activity.
The Police Department acquired Krixus through Magnum K9, which it has done since 2019. The purchase was made using funds donated directly to the Saginaw Police Department, and approved by city council earlier this week.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support of this program. “The Saginaw Police Department is very grateful for the support from our community for our K-9 unit. The addition of Krixus is a huge benefit for the department and the citizens of our city. The contributions our K-9 unit brings to our force is immeasurable.”
For more information on the Saginaw Police Department and the K-9 unit, visit the Saginaw Police Department Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068915601798