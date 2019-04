Police in Saginaw will be on the lookout for people texting and driving.

Starting Thursday, April 11, police will step up enforcement efforts as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in a campaign called U Drive, U Text, U Pay. The campaign will run through April 15. Anyone police see texting and driving will receive a ticket. A first offence is $100. Further offenses are $200 each. The campaign is in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.