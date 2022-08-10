WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Saginaw Police Seeking Suspect in Bike Theft from Their Headquarters

By Ann Williams
August 10, 2022 7:16PM EDT
Saginaw Police Headquarters (wsgw file photo)

Saginaw Police are asking for help from the public to identify a person who stole two bikes from a bike rack outside police headquarters, in the walled lot where patrols vehicles are parked.

Police said a man walked into the parking area about 9:18 p.m. on August 2, and took two bikes on a bike rack. He rode off with one bike and came back a few minutes later for the second bike. Police are trying to enhance surveillance footage of the incident.

If you have any information, contact Saginaw Police, 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-5246.

