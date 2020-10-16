      Weather Alert

Saginaw Police Seek Suspect

Ann Williams
Oct 16, 2020 @ 3:09pm
source: Saginaw PD/Facebook

Saginaw Police are looking for a woman who has a felony warrant for home invasion, second degree criminal sexual conduct and interfering with an electronic telecommunications device. Fifty-three-year-old Annette Sian is also wanted for vulnerable adult abuse and strong armed robbery.

Sian was last seen about 8:00 Friday morning (10/16), wearing a brown puffy coat in the area of State St. between Court and Mackinaw. If you see her, police ask that you call 911 with a description and location.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News