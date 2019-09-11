Saginaw Police Searching for Suspect
(source: Crime Stoppers)
Police in Saginaw are searching for a man wanted on several charges.
Leonel Maldonado III is wanted in connection with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing arrest. He’s described as an Hispanic male standing 5’8″, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and eyes. He was last seen on Saginaw’s west side.
Anyone with information about Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL. Information leading to his arrest could bring in a cash reward of up to $1,000.