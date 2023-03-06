Saginaw Police Searching for Shooting Suspects, Two Critically Injured

(Getty Images)

Police in Saginaw are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two people on Saturday night.

Police say two men, 17 and 20, were riding bicycles in the 2300 block of Durnad Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. The victims were taken to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 231-429-8579 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.