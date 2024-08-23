Saginaw Police Searching for Sexual Assault Suspect

Saginaw police are searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old was raped earlier this month.

Investigators say on August 8th, the girl was walking in the area of South 15th Street and Hartsuff Street between 9:00 and 11:00 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind by a black male. The man allegedly then pulled her into a wooded area and assaulted her.

Detectives investigating the case have released a composite sketch of the suspect based on the victim’s description. According to police, no similar incidents have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (989) 759-1231 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.