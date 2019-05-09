Saginaw Police Remember Fallen Officers, Honor Those For Outstanding Service

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan warns of new threats to law enforcement officers. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

While it was a time to recognize outstanding performance by today’s officers, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth says it was also a time to remember those who have died. Between 1864 and 1967 eight Saginaw Police officers died in the line of duty.

The daughter of Officer Leon Scott and the sister of Gary McCullen, both killed in 1967, attended Thursday’s ceremony in Saginaw’s Temple Theatre.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider said in the past, someone may threaten an officer in person. But today’s social media brings a new level of danger, anonymous threats on Facebook and other platforms, urging others to take action.

Those attending the ceremony saw Mercedes Garza be sworn in as Saginaw’s newest police officer.

Mercedes Garza’s mother pins her new badge on after she was sworn in as Saginaw’s newest police officer. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt}