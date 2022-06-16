      Weather Alert

Saginaw Police Participate in 7-Eleven’s “Operation Chill”

Ann Williams
Jun 15, 2022 @ 10:23pm
photo source: 7-Eleven

The Saginaw Police Department will be taking part in “Operation Chill” this summer. It’s 7-Eleven’s signature community outreach program, designed to enhance relationships among stores, police and youth.

Operation Chill allows law enforcement officers to award a coupon to kids they see doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior – good for a free small Slurpee drink at any participating 7- Eleven store.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said  “These coupons are great for officers who are on patrol in the community. It’s an icebreaker, a way for us to interact with our youth in a non-threatening, non-law enforcement situation.”

