Saginaw Police Officer Fired for Excessive Force
Saginaw Chief of Police Bob Ruth alongside community leaders at Friday's Press conference (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
After investigation of excessive force at the Saginaw County Jail last Saturday, a Saginaw Police officer has been terminated. The officer, whose name has been withheld due to an ongoing criminal investigation, was caught on video striking a 57-year-old African American female inmate several times after she had spit on him, causing her to fall to the ground.
The officer had been on unpaid suspension since the incident, and Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said the officer was given his due process before an expeditious internal investigation. Ruth said that investigation was prompt due to available video camera footage and minimal witnesses needing to be interviewed. Ruth said the terminated officer was allowed to speak with police union representatives and attorneys before the investigation conclusion.
Video evidence was shared with leaders of the Saginaw NAACP and ALPACT (Advocates & Leaders for Police and Community Trust), which said the department’s quick action was needed and important for the community.
Michigan State Police are handling an ongoing criminal investigation.