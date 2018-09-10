Saginaw Police Offer Safe Meet Up Location

The Saginaw Police Department is now offering a safe area to meet up with someone you’re doing business with online, or to make child custody exchanges. The new area in front of the main Saginaw Police station at 612 Federal is monitored by 24-hour video surveillance, so that any problem can be seen and recorded.

Police advise meeting up with someone you’ve been in touch with on the internet to buy or sell items in a public place. The surveillance at this Saginaw Police Department location provides an added measure of security. Michigan State Police posts have also offered their lobbies for such meetings.