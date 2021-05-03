Saginaw Police, MSP Investigating Shooting of Five People
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Detectives from Saginaw Police Major Crimes Unit and the State Police are investigating an early morning shooting which claimed the life of a 29-year-old Saginaw man and wounded four others.
The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday, May 3 at 1315 Randolph St. The other victims were three men ages 27, 28 and 30, and a 30-year-old woman. There’s currently no suspect information or what led to the shooting.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of his family.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Dominic Vasquez at (989) 759-1419 or email him at [email protected].
This marks the 27th shooting in Saginaw this year and the fourth homicide.