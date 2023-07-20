Saginaw Police Looking for Suspects in June Block Party Shooting

Police in Saginaw are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects in a mass shooting that took place June 24.

The incident occurred at a large block party in the area of Johnson and Fourth streets with about 500 people in attendance. Police say an argument led to shots being fired, which led to an unknown number of additional suspects to begin firing into the crowd. Police found shell casings from five different weapons at the scene. 13 people were wounded and two were killed, either by gunfire or being struck by vehicles fleeing the scene.

To date, no suspects have been found. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Saginaw Police Department, or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.