Saginaw Police Look For Robbery Suspects

Saginaw police are on the lookout for a suspect in a bank robbery. The incident occurred Tuesday, October 30 around 3:00 p.m. at the Huntington Bank at 829 Gratiot Ave. He told staff he had a gun but one was never seen. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is a white man with brown facial hair. He was wearing a black ball cap and a black coat with a Nike logo.

The department is also searching for another robbery suspect wanted for questioning regarding at least three robberies in Saginaw’s Old Town district. The first two occurred in an alley behind the Hamilton Street Pub on October 17 and 22. The third happened Sunday, October 28 at the Red Eye coffee shop at 205 North Hamilton. Police say the man claimed he had a gun in all three incidents but never showed one. He’s described as black, 6’2″, 175 pounds and with salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a light brown winter cap and glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

