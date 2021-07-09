Saginaw Police Issue Missing Person Alert for 93-Year-Old Man

The Saginaw police have issued a missing person’s alert for 93-year-old Oscar Blue.
Blue was last seen around 1pm Thursday near the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township in a 2016 black jeep renegade with a license plate reading BAT091.
Family was not able to provide a clothing description, but said he’s approximately 165 pounds, standing 5′ 3″, and in the early stages of dementia.
Anyone with information on Blue’s exact whereabouts is advised to call 9-1-1, or Saginaw detective Vasquez at 989-577-0671.