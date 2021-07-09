      Weather Alert

Saginaw Police Issue Missing Person Alert for 93-Year-Old Man

Ric Antonio
Jul 9, 2021 @ 3:17pm
Missing Person Alert issued for 93-year-old Oscar Blue (Photo courtesy of the Saginaw Police Facebook page)

The Saginaw police have issued a missing person’s alert for 93-year-old Oscar Blue.

Blue was last seen around 1pm Thursday near the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township in a 2016 black jeep renegade with a license plate reading BAT091.

Family was not able to provide a clothing description, but said he’s approximately 165 pounds, standing 5′ 3″, and in the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with information on Blue’s exact whereabouts is advised to call 9-1-1, or Saginaw detective Vasquez at 989-577-0671.

Oscar Blue was last seen in a Black 2016 Jeep Renegade (Photo courtesy of the Saginaw Police Facebook page)

 

Popular Posts
WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates (results)
Saginaw Murder Is City's 8th of 2021
Sunshine Shoppe Opens in Downtown Bay City
Crowds Come Together For Saginaw Fireworks Spectacular
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Birch Run Residents
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On