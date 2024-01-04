Saginaw Police Investigating Third Shooting of 2024 In As Many Days

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported a shooting Wednesday night in Saginaw, which marks the third shooting in the city so far this year.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Stark Street around 10:25 P.M. Suspect and victim information aren’t available at this time.

The previous two shootings resulted in the deaths of their victims. 36-year-old James Rodriguez was killed at the Neutral Zone Sports Bar on South Michigan Avenue around 5:40 P.M. on New Year’s Day, and 59-year-old Ronald Pacheco was hot to death in the 2700 block of Thatcher Street just a couple hours later. It isn’t known if any of the incidents are related. Police have not made any arrests in those cases.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.