Saginaw Police Investigating Robberies of Local Businesses

Saginaw police are looking for two suspects in three recent armed robberies at local businesses. The first happened on July 8 at the Family Dollar store at 1908 South Michigan, at 6:48 p.m. The suspect was wearing a black balaclava-type mask, a black striped button-up long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. He had a handgun and got away with over $500.
The second incident was on July 10, at 8:56 p.m., at the Little Caesar’s restaurant at 904 Gratiot. The suspect was wearing an N-95 mask, a grey sweatshirt and jeans. He showed a handgun but did not get any money because the employee simply walked away.
Two suspects were involved in the third robbery at the Sunoco Gas station at 1607 South Michigan at 1:56 a.m. on July 12. One suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo, blue jean shorts, red and white shoes and a black face mask. The other suspect had on a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black face mask. They produced a handgun, but did not get any money and fled when the clerk said they were calling police.
No one was injured in any of the incidents. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and have not yet identified the suspects or made any arrests. They’re urging the business community to stay vigilant and report anything or anyone suspicious.
Anyone with information is urged to call Saginaw Police t 989-759-1761 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-5245.