Saginaw Police Investigating Crash at Sports Car Meetup

Police in Saginaw are investigating a Monday night crash involving a sports car meet up.

Police say the meet up took place in the 1800 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police were at the scene at the time, and attempted to stop a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. However, the vehicle fled the scene, heading north. Police did not give chase. They say the car ran a red light, crashed into another car, then hit a utility pole with enough force to split the pole in half.

Power was knocked out to surrounding buildings for a short time. One man fled on foot but was arrested. Police say the registered driver of the vehicle has not been apprehended at this time.