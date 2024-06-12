WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Police Investigating Crash at Sports Car Meetup

By News Desk
June 12, 2024 7:30AM EDT
Share
Saginaw Police Investigating Crash at Sports Car Meetup
(Getty Images)

Police in Saginaw are investigating a Monday night crash involving a sports car meet up.

Police say the meet up took place in the 1800 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police were at the scene at the time, and attempted to stop a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. However, the vehicle fled the scene, heading north. Police did not give chase. They say the car ran a red light, crashed into another car, then hit a utility pole with enough force to split the pole in half.

Power was knocked out to surrounding buildings for a short time. One man fled on foot but was arrested. Police say the registered driver of the vehicle has not been apprehended at this time.

Popular Stories

1

Illinois Man Awaiting Arraignment for Murder of Saginaw Woman
2

Illinois Man Arrigned On Murder Charges In Death of Saginaw Woman
3

Shine Bright Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
4

Woman Arraigned In Flint Gas Station Murder
5

Memorial Cup Victory Parade Monday After Saginaw Spirit Clinches Win vs. London Knights