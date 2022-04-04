      Weather Alert

Saginaw Police Investigate Woman’s Murder

Apr 4, 2022 @ 7:00am

The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information about a homicide that took place Sunday, April 3.

Police were dispatched to the 1203 Dillon St. around 3:51 p.m. where they found the body of 35-year-old Shardae Davenport. Davenport suffered from at least one gunshot wound. There is no suspect information at this time.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch also reported a second shooting later in the evening. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Walnut St. just before 8:00 p.m., though there currently is no suspect or victim information in that incident. It isn’t known if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Robert Frazier at (989) 759-1762. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

