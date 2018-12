Saginaw Police say a person of interest is being questioned in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Saginaw man. The shooting, in the 2700 block of West Auburn Drive, was reported about 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

No other information is being released at this time.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for an anonymous tip solving this murder. The tips can be made by telephone at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or by computer at http://p3tips.com