Saginaw Police Investigate Crash Near Saginaw High That Leaves One Man Dead
(Alpha Media file photo)
Saginaw Police say one man is dead after a two vehicle crash outside Saginaw High School.
Police responded about Two Monday afternoon. Authorities reported one vehicle was turning into a residential driveway near the high school on 3100 Webber when the second vehicle crashed into its side and pushed it into a tree. The victim whose name was not initially released was identified as someone in the vehicle that was struck.
The male driver of the striking vehicle tried to flee before being apprehended by occupants of a nearby house. Police arrested the driver along with one of his pursuers who had a gun although no shots were fired. The man with the gun was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
Officials believe the driver who caused the accident was intoxicated on an unknown substance as the investigation of the crash continues.