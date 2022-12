source: Saginaw Police Dept.

Eight new officers were inducted into the Saginaw Police Department on Tuesday morning.

Officers Kelley McIntyre, Caleb Gallant, Tyler Sauve, Asia Greene, Jeffery DeHaan, Guadalupe Olivarez, Demarcus Baldwin, and Dwayne Jones were sworn in, officially joining the police force.

The new officers were hired in August, and recently graduated from the Delta College Police Academy.