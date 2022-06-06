Saginaw Police Identify Victims in Triple Homicide

Saginaw Police are releasing the names of the victims who died in a shooting over the weekend at 326 S. 11th. Officers responded to the address about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found two men dead. They have been identified as Mariano Escareno and Rafael Campos, both 24-year-olds from Saginaw.
A woman who was about seven months pregnant had also been shot and was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her baby was delivered and is in stable condition. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Laura Buendia of Bridgeport.
Two other men who were shot in the incident are still being treated at a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.