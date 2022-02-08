Saginaw Police Dept. Welcomes New K-9 Member

The Saginaw Police Department is getting a new K-9 member. The new police dog is a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd mix born in Mexico named Denver, who comes thanks to a donation from the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association (SVPCA). The Saginaw City Council approved the donation this week.
Denver will start a 5-week training program soon, and join his partner, Officer Ervin Ward, as an official member of the Saginaw Police K-9 unit. Denver’s training will include tracking and imprinting him with odors for detection work. This training will prepare him to detect narcotics, search for lost children and vulnerable adults who wander away from their homes. Denver will soon be ready to go out on patrol with his new human partner.
Denver replaces Saginaw K-9 Mitch, who retired earlier this year.
The Saginaw Police Department has partnered with the SVPCA since 2012. The SVPCA is a non-profit organization that provides support for law enforcement K-9s by covering the costs for the dog, training, medical expenses, dog food, equipment, car inserts, carriers, leads, harnesses, heat alarms and other costs related to the K9 unit.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said, “With the addition of Denver, we will once again have 24-hour coverage. This allows us to have a dog on every shift. That is a huge benefit for the department and the citizens of our city.”
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth also expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support of this program. “The contributions these dogs will bring to our force are immeasurable. I am grateful for this donation from the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association and their commitment to safety for the City of Saginaw.”
For more information on the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association, visit their
Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SVPCA