Saginaw Police Dept. Releases Recruiting Video

The Saginaw Police Department has created a new recruiting video in an effort to help attract qualified police officer candidates.
“We are currently accepting applications to fill vacancies in our patrol ranks and hopefully this video will help us attract qualified men and women to fill those openings,” said Sgt. Nick Jacobs.
Officer. Justin McGregor along with his K-9 partner, Harvey, worked on creating this video. “Ofc. McGregor spent several hours
interviewing and capturing footage of our officers at work and has done a fantastic job with this video,” said Chief Bob Ruth.
The video can be seen here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEfGV1LdiUo