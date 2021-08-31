Saginaw Police Department’s K9 Ares to Receive Body Armor Donation

The Saginaw Police Department’s K9 Ares is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization, Vest Interest in K9s, Inc. Ares’ vest is sponsored by the National Police Association of Indianapolis, whose name will be embroidered on the vest. It’s expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks.
Vest Interest in K9s was established in 2009, and provides vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies through the U.S. The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,349 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and
corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at
www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.