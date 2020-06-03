Saginaw Police Department to Hold Community Relations News Conference Friday
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth (wsgw file photo)
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth is holding a news conference Friday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. on community relations, civil rights, equitable enforcement of laws and other topics in the wake of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Ruth will discuss the efforts of the police department and the Saginaw Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust, or ALPACT. ALPACT comprises leaders and members of the community, civil rights and civil liberties organizations, and leaders from the law enforcement community. The conference will include comments from local law enforcement and ALPACT committee members, including representatives from the NAACP, Mexican American Council, local clergy members and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Members will address the current state of affairs of law enforcement in the Saginaw community and ways to produce a more trusting and positive relationship between the community and law enforcement.
The conference will be held in the lobby of the Saginaw Police Department. All guests are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.