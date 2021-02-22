Saginaw Police Arrest Suspect in Several Area Burglary Cases
(Alpha Media file photo)
Saginaw Police have arrested a suspect who may be connected to several smash-and-grab burglaries at area party stores and gas stations. The arrest came after officers responded to the BP gas station at 408 S. Michigan about 4:30 a.m. Monday for a burglar alarm. They found the glass door had been shattered using a large landscape block that was at the scene. The suspect was no longer there, but after contacting the manager and watching surveillance video, officers saw that a man had broken into the gas station and stolen 47 cartons of cigarettes worth more than $4,200.
The suspect had fled the scene in a white Volkswagen, which officers located parked at 1527 Stanley. As they waited for a search warrant of the residence, officers saw a man run from the home. He was arrested after a short food chase.
Saginaw Police said their investigation indicates the same suspect was involved in several similar burglaries in Saginaw, Bay and Midland Counties, totaling more than $150,000. Saginaw detectives are working on the case with investigators in those other jurisdictions.