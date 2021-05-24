Saginaw Police Are Investigating The City’s Sixth Homicide Of 2021
source: Saginaw Police Dept.
On Sunday May 23, 2021 at approximately 2:56 a.m. Saginaw Police officers responded to Durand and Pleasant for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a man in the street with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Life saving measures were performed but the victim died on scene.
The victim has been identified as 42 year-old, city resident, Demethic Dequan Warren.
Detectives are following up on leads for a suspect at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call Det. Doud at 989-759-1285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.