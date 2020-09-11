Saginaw Police and Free Slurpees; Building Community Relationships
(WSGW file photo)
Saginaw Police will be giving out tickets for free 7-11 Slurpees as part of the company’s “Operation Chill” program.
The tickets, or coupons, will be given to children and youth by Saginaw officers on patrol this fall. Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says it’s an icebreaker for officers and a way to encourage dialogue in a non-threatening, non-law enforcement situation. Police departments across the country use the Slurpee coupons to enhance relationships with the young people of their cities by rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
7-Eleven is issuing more than 1.4 million Slurpee coupons to almost 1,100 law enforcement agencies across the country. The program started in Philadelphia and has expanded across the country. Hundreds will be distributed in Saginaw.
Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee at participating 7-11 stores.