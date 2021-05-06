Saginaw PD Holds Ceremony To Honor Officers Past Past & Current
Saginaw Police Department Wall of Honor, recognizing fallen officers within the department's history (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The Saginaw Police Department held it’s annual memorial ceremony to honor fallen Officers Mid-day Thursday.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the memorial service and awards were kept small this year.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says the ceremony is a way the department can continue to honor fallen Officers while also to recognizing Officers and civilians that went above and beyond for the community.
Dawn Duranso was recognized as Civilian Of The Year alongside Service merit award recipient Officer Raymond Bady, Officer Jordan LaDouce accepting a merit award for his supporting unit, and Officers of the Year Rob Adams & K-9 Deebo.
While glad to congratulate this year’s recipients, Chief Ruth says the event was still difficult since every deserving officer couldn’t be recognized due to social distancing measures, among other difficulties in the law enforcement field.
He adds while celebration may still be limited this year, the memorial and ceremony will be made available to view on the City’s website and YouTube channel.