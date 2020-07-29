Saginaw PD Excessive Force Investigation Referred to Michigan Attorney General
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office has referred the investigation of a former Saginaw Police Officer accused of using excessive force to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. Prosecutor John McColgan’s office said it received reports from a Michigan State Police investigation
on Monday, and decided to refer it to the state after conferring with the Attorney General’s office.
“It is in the best interest of the community that an independent prosecutorial entity review the matter,” said Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan Jr.
The case involves a Saginaw officer who was fired after allegedly hitting a woman for spitting on him as he was taking her to jail