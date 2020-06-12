Saginaw Pastor, Community Servant Passes Away
Well-known and beloved Saginaw pastor Dr. Roosevelt Austin, Sr. has passed away at age 93. Rev. Austin was Pastor Emeritus of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where he served for over 44 years. He was very active in the Saginaw Community, serving on the Saginaw City Council and many other boards and commissions. In 2018, North Second Avenue, adjacent to Zion, was renamed Roosevelt Austin Blvd. in his honor.
Saginaw County Commission Amos O’Neal released a statement saying Rev. Austin was a personal mentor for him and many other young men in Saginaw. “Pastor Austin’s guiding hand will be missed in our community, but we are better because of his influence. We will carry on his mission of love and peace in Saginaw County and the world,” O’Neal said.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.