Saginaw Old Town Art Fair Returns

The 2022 Saginaw Old Town Art Fair kicked off at 11:00 Friday morning. The event allows local artists to display and sell their creations to the public.

This year’s art fair features more than 35 artists who work in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, woodworking, pottery, and mixed-media art. Jan Brennan of Altered Art describes mixed-media as a category for pieces that don’t necessarily fit in with others, stating,

“For us, it’s using different items to embellish, and using paint, sculpture, clay, found pieces, broken pieces, glues, and different kinds of paint to create something unique.”

The fair also exhibits live music performances and has activities for attendees to participate in such as tie dying and painting classes. It is located on the 100 block of South Hamilton Street in Saginaw, and runs from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm on Friday and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Saturday.