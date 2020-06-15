Saginaw Neighborhoods to Meet in Bliss Park
(WSGW file photo)
Saginaw’s neighborhood associations and city officials will be in Bliss Park tomorrow for the Neighborhood Association Action Group meeting for area residents.
The meeting provides residents an opportunity to get together to discuss local issues, speak with city officials and reconnect with one another. This month’s meeting will have updates from law enforcement and the fire department, the city’s plan for reopening and Saginaw’s Best Kept Yard program.
Lunch will be provided by food trucks set up around the park from 11:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m.
Officials stress the importance of the meeting, especially as previous NAAG meetings were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say there will be several serious topics discussed.
The meeting begins at noon. Attendees are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.