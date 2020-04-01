Saginaw NAACP Urges Residents to Complete Census
Saginaw NAACP President Terry Pruitt (photo by Michael Percha)
April 1 is National Census Day and the Saginaw branch of the NAACP encourages county residents to complete their questionnaire.
Members of the NAACP Executive Committee have joined with other collaborative partners to educate residents about the importance of the 2020 Census and to encourage everyone’s participation. The Census provides information about a county’s population and demographics, which determine the allocation of millions of federal dollars toward the funding of programs utilized by many citizens in the community. These include public health, housing assistance, education, and public transportation.
A complete count will also ensure that redistricting efforts properly determine the number of seats in the United States House of Representatives for the State of Michigan.
The Saginaw City Council also recently issued a proclamation that April 1 is Count Day, urging city residents to fill out the questionnaire.