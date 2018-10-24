Saginaw NAACP Hosts School Board Candidate Forum

Nearly 100 people came to Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center Tuesday to hear from candidates running for the Saginaw school board. Saginaw’s NAACP branch hosted the forum.

The group’s First Vice President Terry Pruitt says attendees and board hopefuls alike agree more unity is needed after years of school board in-fighting and several Superintendent transitions.

Pruitt believes current Superintendent Ramont Roberts is providing stability, but that trustees will need to work with administrators to address pressing issues. They range from declining student enrollment to challenges posed by charter schools to what to do with numerous closed school buildings.