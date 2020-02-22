Saginaw NAACP Endorses March Ballot Proposals
photo by by Bill Hewitt
Saginaw’s NAACP chapter has endorsed six city and county ballot proposals that voters will consider on March 10. In doing so, the organization said the proposals are important to fulfilling its mission and would make a significant contribution to the overall quality of life in Saginaw County.
The endorsement includes millage requests for the city of Saginaw’s Police and Fire services, the STARS bus system, Saginaw County Parks and Recreation, Dow Event Center, MSU Extension and Buena Vista Township Police and Fire.