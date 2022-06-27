Saginaw Murder Suspect Killed In Bay City

One of the three suspects in the fatal shooting of a Saginaw man on Father’s Day was himself gunned down in the parking lot of a Bay City business Sunday afternoon. Police confirmed Cortez Owens was the man shot multiple times about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot between D’Angelo’s pizzeria and Tuthill Brothers Food Market in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. Owens had been getting pizza with a woman and her 12-year-old child when someone approached them and opened fire. The woman and her child were not harmed. Owens, who was 34, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at a local hospital.
Police believe the shooter fled on foot and possibly got into a light Ford Explorer that was seen speeding away from the area. Investigators are working to obtain surveillance camera footage. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Bay City Public Safety Detective Bureau.
Owens was allegedly involved in the June 19 killing of 43 year old Monte Wilson at a block party that was taking place in the 3000 block of Bundy Street in Saginaw when several people began arguing over where vehicles were parked. The argument escalated to the point that numerous gunshots were fired. Owens was being sought by police.