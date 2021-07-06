      Weather Alert

Saginaw Murder Is City’s 8th of 2021

Dave Maurer
Jul 6, 2021 @ 8:06am
SAGINAW, MI — A 23-year-old Saginaw woman is the city’s 8th homicide victim of the year according to police.

Following a weekend of violence, Saginaw Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Burnham St., at around 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 5 for a report of a woman having been shot. The woman, identified as Nala Wallace, was dead when officers were arrived. Officers located Wallace on the front porch of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Major Crimes Unit, consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives, are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the homcide is asked to call Detective Phil Graves of the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1761. Or call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL (5245) if they wish to remain anonymous.

