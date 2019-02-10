Saginaw Mourns Death Of Former Mayor, Civic Booster Greg Branch

He’s been called a straight shooter and one of Saginaw’s biggest boosters. Greg Branch, a former Saginaw mayor and city council member, died Saturday.

Tributes to Branch flooded Facebook pages as word of the 62-year-old Branch’s death appeared on the social media page. Many comments came from people who never met Branch only knowing him through his contributions on a variety of topics, most dealing with the City of Saginaw.

Branch served on the Saginaw City Council from 2005 until 2013. In 2009 Branch’s city council colleagues elected him to serve as the city’s mayor, a post he held for four years. He decided to not seek reelection to spend more time with his family and his job at the Midland-based marketing and communications firm, AMPM, Incorporated.

He is survived his wife, Ann and three children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.