Saginaw, Midland Recognize Fire Prevention Week
(Alpha Media file photo)
Running from October 4th through the 10th, Fire departments from Saginaw and Midland will help teach residents how to “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen”.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, 4 out of 5 fire deaths occur in the home with cooking as the leading cause of the fires.
173,000 home fires (or 2/5ths of home fires nationally) start in the kitchen, with more than 1/3rd of these fires resulting from unattended cooking.
Saginaw Fire chief Chris VanLoo says residents should stay in the kitchen while cooking (especially while frying), maintain a 3-foot clear area near cooking surfaces, and to never pour water on a grease fire.
VanLoo had a chance to share with Saginaw city council the story of a fire on September 22nd, where 9 occupants were saved simply by keeping their smoke detector up to date courtesy of the fire department.
The National Fire Protection Association established Fire Prevention Week in 1922 to create greater awareness and innovation in fire protection & prevention, and to save countless lives each year.
Both city councils adopted proclamations to help share the message of awareness.