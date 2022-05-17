Saginaw Men Injured in Motorcycle Crash, Woman Killed

Alcohol may be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead and two men injured.
Police say the Saginaw men, ages 52 and 36, were heading south on M-66 near Hall Rd. in Ionia County on motorcycles around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15. A 53-year-old Ionia County woman was a passenger on one of the bikes. The riders stopped to make a left turn into a private drive when they were struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 34-year-old Ionia man. Police say the man may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
The woman was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where she was pronounced dead. The Saginaw men suffered non-life threatening injuries. All three motorcyclists were wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.