Saginaw Men Arrested after Allegedly Capturing and Torturing 2 Men

Two Saginaw men have been arrested after allegedly holding 2 people captive, as well as robbing and torturing them.

Police say that on Thursday, January 5th a 17-year-old went to a house in the 600 block of Granger Street to meet up with 21-year-old Jontorrion L. Reed and 20-year-old Mitchell J. Ballard, whom the teen considered to be friends. The two men then pulled out a handgun and demanded that he give them his shoes and phone, before shaving his head, whipping him with charging cords, burning him with hangars, and not allowing him to leave, according to police.

The next day a 20-year-old man arrived at the residence, and police say that Reed and Ballard did similar things to him. Police also say that two 17-year-old females were present and participating with Reed and Ballard.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday the unidentified 20-year-old saw the flashing lights of a police vehicle outside and jumped through a window to get help, finding Saginaw Police Sergeant Nick Jacobs in the midst of a traffic stop. As the man told Jacobs what had happened, police say the two teenage girls left the house with the other victim. After the 20-year-old pointed them out to the officer, one of the girls ran away and was later found by Officer Megan Nelson and K9 Krixus, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant on the house, arresting Reed and Ballard, and reportedly finding multiple pieces of evidence supporting the victims’ claims.

The two teenage girls were lodged in the Saginaw County Juvenile Home. Reed and Ballard were arraigned Monday on charges of armed robbery, which carries a life sentence, and assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder.